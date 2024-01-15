THERE has been so much hullabaloo over the government’s move to waive taxes on the importation of broadcasting equipment. Through Statutory Instrument No 67 of 2023, the government has accorded a 3-Year Tax Holiday on Broadcasting Equipment to a body registered under the National Arts Council of Zambia and those licensed under the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA). It appears we won’t hear the end of this, as all the government leaders and their praise singers are talking about how considerate this government is. It is good that the government has executed this initiative in trying to support the growth of the media in Zambia. Indeed, broadcasting equipment is quite expensive and the waiver of taxes for three years will make…...



