IN his commentary, former Vice-President Enoch Kavindele has offered a profound examination of the dynamics behind the prevalent trend of defections in Zambian politics. His insights not only highlight the ease with which politicians switch allegiances but also delve into the underlying factors that contribute to the erosion of ideological distinctions within political parties. Mr Kavindele’s observations shed light on the dangers of unprincipled politics and the broader implications for Zambia’s democratic landscape. This is something that we tried to point out in our editorial comment last week, after one Bizwell Mutale officially defected back to the UPND in a clear move of cheap political opportunism. It is always amusing to see how people who claim to be successful businessmen…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.