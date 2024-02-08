NEWS from the Mining Indaba in South Africa is that KoBold Metals, a California-based mineral exploration company backed by billionaires including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, has discovered a vast copper deposit in our country. A spokesperson for KoBold Metals says the Mingomba copper project in Zambia will be one of the world’s biggest high-grade large copper mines. This is a development that can only be envied by many developed countries. Once again, it has shown how rich and pregnant our country is with natural resources. This rare discovery of a large-scale copper deposit will be a big factor to technological giants in the global race to secure a supply of materials critical to the energy transition. Copper is in…...