IF he had only hung on for just over two more years, our founding father, Dr Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda would have been 100 years old today. Africa and the rest of the world joins Zambia in celebrating the Kenneth Kaunda centenary. This is an opportune moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of a true statesman, whose principles and vision continue to resonate in our nation’s collective consciousness. Dr. Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, was not just a political leader but a symbol of unity, compassion, and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to the ideals of human rights, and social justice laid the foundation for Zambia’s emergence as an independent and sovereign nation. Throughout his tenure in office, he championed...



