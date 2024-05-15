POWER is sweet, many people don’t realise until they taste and test it. The position of Republican President is one which when you experience, you don’t want to go. We have seen from past experience that even those who completely failed to deliver asked citizens to give them a second mandate. So many excuses are used by leaders wishing to extend their stay in power. Even our revered founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda suffered this “perpetual” syndrome. They claimed that a one-party state ensured stability. When Frederick Chiluba ousted Dr Kaunda in 1991, he too did not want to leave power ten years later. Despite being branded a thief, our second Republican President wanted a third term. In 2008 when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.