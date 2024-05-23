INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says he sees nothing wrong with the conduct of police officers in Kabwe who stormed a Catholic Bishop’s office to stop his meeting with former president Edgar Lungu. The Police boss says politicians in government may have apologised over the incident, but him as a police officer doesn’t think that was necessary because the Kabwe officers were within their power. According to him, police can enter any place and make an inquiry as they deem fit. Inspector General MUSAMBA: “The government apologised because of what they see, what I may not see myself. And you know I am a police officer, the government is led by politicians so that’s that. I have told you...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.