IN a candid admission during a meeting with JICA, President Hakainde Hichilema acknowledged that his government operates at a slow pace and identified the need to address the hurdles contributing to this inefficiency. This frank admission is a critical step toward transparency and improvement, but it is one which has been made several times in the past without any positive change. Our expectation is that when the President realises the bureaucracy in his government and admits it publicly, then he would move swiftly to act. Unfortunately we have not seen this happen. Even just moving non-performing government officials has proved to be a problem. Bureaucratic delays and inefficiencies are not merely administrative inconveniences; they have real-world consequences on economic growth,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.