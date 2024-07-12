PATRIOTIC Front lawyer Makebi Zulu says broadcasting of court proceedings which are of public interest should be normal in a democracy. He says Chief Justice Mumba Malila should allow live broadcasts of court proceedings so that people can have direct access to information, especially when the police bar sympathisers from attending sessions. We support Mr Zulu’s advocacy for live court coverage of high-profile cases, and we view it as an inevitable step towards greater transparency and accountability in our judicial system. This proposal is not only timely but long overdue, given the challenges posed by the rapid proliferation of social media and the corresponding spread of fake news. One of the most effective measures that the Judiciary can implement...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.