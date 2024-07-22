Following the revelation by former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board member Dr. O’Brien Kaaba that some senior government officials were colluding with ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba to engage in corrupt activities, President Hakainde Hichilema reacted by dissolving the entire board of commissioners. This action was taken despite Shamakamba, who had been directly accused of facilitating corruption, already stepping down from his position. In the midst of this drama, we are reminded of the President’s critical remarks towards Shamakamba during the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Policy, where he admonished the former director general for his poor performance, suggesting that if he was unwilling to fulfill his duties, he should return to his private law practice. With that background, Mr Shamakamba’s departure...



