IN a move seen as a reaction to public pressure on the recent drug scandal at the Ministry of Health, President Hakainde Hichilema has removed minister Sylvia Masebo and transferred her to the Ministry of Lands, swapping with Elijah Muchima to take charge at Health. A day earlier, President Hichilema swapped Energy Minister Peter Kapala with his Livestock and Fisheries counterpart Makozo Chikote; finally responding to public concerns around irregularities in the energy sector. But what has the Head of State solved through this reshuffle? This is the question that everyone is asking. It would be assumed that the President made this decision because at least two of the four ministers were either non-performing or were involved in illegal activities....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.