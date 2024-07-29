VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says you don’t run a country by naming people that are under investigation. Nalumango insists that her government is waging a serious war against corruption, and she says while the wheels of justice may seem to be moving slowly, they are surely moving. A few days ago, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa reacted to allegations that the Anti-Corruption Commission was investigating some ministers by say; “First of all, I do not know which minister is appearing before ACC and one would expect that if that was happening, it would have been in the public domain because President Hichilema detests corruption”. The Chief Government Spokesperson and Vice-President were both stating government’s position with regards to the fight against...



