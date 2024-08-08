THE Energy Regulation Board is in the process of formulating a law to regulate the Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector. This is the industry that deals with gas for cooking, welding, lighting and other purposes. Oil marketing companies are the key suppliers of this gas which has gone on high demand among households and businesses. Since it’s sold in gas bottles or cylinders, the Energy Regulation Board sees the need to regulate how the sector conducts this business at commercial and domestic levels. Consumers and suppliers, both at retail and wholesale level need to be guided in terms of licencing; importation; export; distribution; Storage; handling of cylinders; accidents and emergency planning, as well as filling of liquefied petroleum gas into...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.