Graduating students from Russia's Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) at the Obninsk Institute for Nuclear Power Engineering. The graduates in field of nuclear power and Thermo-physics were: Mabvuto Banda, Richard Vlahakis, Thandiwe Zulu, Chabala Kalenga, Machona Mbahwe, Nchimunya Mwiinga, Bertha Mumba, Morris Mungwalubilo, Mwenya Nachela, Mary Ngoma, Gershom Ngosa, Astony Katongo Nkausu, Victor Simangolwa, Humphery Simwinga, Taonga Chilambo.

IN 2017, Zambia embarked on an ambitious journey towards diversifying its energy portfolio by exploring nuclear energy as a viable alternative to its hydro-dependent electricity generation. This decision was rooted in the recognition that the country’s over-reliance on hydroelectric power, which is vulnerable to the increasingly erratic rainfall patterns due to climate change, could not guarantee sustainable energy security. The government initiated steps to prepare for this nuclear future by sending technocrats to Russia for training in nuclear management. We recall then Energy Minister David Mabumba saying, as a requirement of the international nuclear agencies, the government was committed to ensure that local experts were well-equipped to handle the complexities of atomic energy production Russia, a global leader in nuclear...