RECENTLY, the World Bank recommended that the President of Zambia step down from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) board to mitigate potential conflicts of interest and reduce political interference. The World Bank advised that removing the President from the board would allow the IDC to operate with a clearer focus on strategic decision-making and sound investment practices. According to the World Bank, depoliticising the board would better align the IDC’s activities with economic objectives, promote transparency, and boost investor confidence. This, they added, would signal a commitment to professional governance and strengthen the institution’s credibility both domestically and internationally. Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa subsequently announced that President Hakainde Hichilema would step down from the IDC board once he...



