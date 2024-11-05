SECRETARY to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa recently raised some very important issues in his remarks at the Integrity Committee Chief Executive Officers’ Forum. Apart from the poor work attitude among senior public servants, he expressed concern over the failure to report and curb corruption. This discussion revealed a troubling reality in our public service that undermines the fight against corruption. His admission that public servants fear reporting corruption because the culprits are often their superiors underscores a systemic problem that extends beyond integrity committees. The issue is clear. When potential whistle-blowers know that those they must report to are also complicit in corruption, the very foundations of accountability is destroyed. This bleak situation is compounded by the second issue Kangwa highlighted:...



