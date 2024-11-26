Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE controversy surrounding the sale of Mopani Copper Mines to International Resource Holdings (IRH) continues to dominate national discourse, with industry experts warning that Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe and Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha could face legal repercussions once the UPND leaves power. This concern is not unfounded. The manner in which this transaction was handled, including the refusal to consult Parliament as required by law, reflects poorly on the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency. Minister Kabuswe’s dismissive attitude, coupled with his adamant refusal to provide clear answers, only serves to deepen the suspicions surrounding the deal. At the heart of the Mopani controversy is the government’s failure to present the transaction to Parliament, as stipulated under Article 210 of...