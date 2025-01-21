Supreme Court Judge Evans Hamaundu delivering a judgement during his last special court session in honour of his retirement as Supreme Court Judge at High Court on Thursday 16th January 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

DR O’Brian Kaaba, a former ACC board member, has rightly observed that serving in a high-stakes institution like the Anti-Corruption Commission comes with significant personal and professional challenges. As we quoted him in our opinion yesterday, he warned newly appointed ACC board members to prepare themselves for intense public scrutiny, often accompanied by insults and baseless allegations. Dr Kaaba is absolutely right and it is an unfortunate reality that even when officials act with integrity, their efforts are frequently overshadowed by mistrust and criticism. The work of the ACC is particularly challenging because it touches on powerful political and economic interests. Fighting corruption requires not only legal expertise but also immense courage, as it involves taking on influential individuals. The...