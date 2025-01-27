REMARKS by the Engineering Institute of Zambia regarding the need for remodelling of the drainage system in our major towns like Lusaka are timely. It is sad that the institute’s proposals, as revealed by its president Wesley Kaluba, have been falling on deaf ears. A 10-15 year master plan for underground drains which they say should be supported by the opposition, current regime and those to come is worth a thought. Engineer KALUBA: “Unfortunately, our national development plans have got a turn-around of five years and they are attached to national elections and political parties that come into power. Flooding in Lusaka is a problem which stretches about 30 years and it’s not an engineering problem, it’s a social, cultural...



