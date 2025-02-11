IN 2021 when we expressed our opinion on the NAPSA investment in Marcopolo Tiles Company through the Industrial Development Corporation, this is what we said in trying to make people see that there was something wrong. First of all, what is Marcopolo? This is a tile making company owned by some Chinese under the Wonderful Group of Companies. It was registered in 2016 and was personally Commissioned for operations in December 2017 by then president Edgar Lungu, who also happened to be the board chairman for IDC. The agreement to buy shares in this company was made in June 2020, although the IDC claimed the decision was made in August, which if we examine the transaction details, would mean that...



