IT is not unusual to receive a call from a strange number and hear someone complaining that they have been scammed and that they need help to recover the money. When you tell the caller to report to ZICTA, they respond saying “that’s why I have called you, I got your number from ZICTA page”. As a newspaper we get between five and 10 such calls almost every day. Since our newspaper publishes news that covers related terms like “ZICTA”, “Fraud”, “Scammer” when someone randomly Googles for “ZICTA number” or “Report Fraud” the search results on average produce our listed company phone line. Without even verifying whom they are speaking to, the caller goes straight to pour out their problem...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here