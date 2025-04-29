WE have listened carefully to the sentiments expressed by UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, who told President Hakainde Hichilema in Livingstone that “naise tifuna kudyamo” — “we also want to eat”. It is important to be honest about the realities on the ground. Indeed, politics is not a church gathering. Politics is about the struggle for power, and with power comes the expectation of benefiting from the spoils of leadership. But we must remind our colleagues in the UPND youth league that President Hakainde Hichilema today is not just the President of the UPND. He is the President of all Zambians — those who wear party regalia, and those who don’t. Those who voted for him, and even those...