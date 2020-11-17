THE Zambian government’s lack of engagement and transparency does not provide for the conditions that would allow bondholders to consider providing near-term relief, says the Zambia External Bondholder Committee. And the Committee says there is no basis to conclude that the Zambian government intends to treat bondholders on an equitable basis with other commercial and non-concessional creditors given the authorities’ plans to continue borrowing over the next three years. In a statement, Monday, the Committee’s financial advisors Newstate Partners LLP stated that Zambian government’s lack of engagement and transparency did...



