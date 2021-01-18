Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says government’s decision to hire Highgate Advisory Limited as communications advisor in the debt management process is unnecessary because Lazard’s contract should have come with that component. In an interview, Kanyama said wondered whether hiring an independent consultant for communication was not a duplication of efforts. “Government has hired Highgate Advisory Limited as the GRZ Communications advisor for the debt management process at a total cost of £333, 403.54 (US$452,897.36 or K9.7 million). The task will be executed within a period of six months. The Ministry of...