ZCCM-IH’s takeover of Mopani Copper Mines will not have any meaningful benefit on strengthening the kwacha because the anticipated injection of foreign currency will still be targeted towards settling statutory liabilities, says the Bankers’ Association of Zambia (BAZ) Last week, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu had argued in Parliament that ZCCM-IH’s acquisition of Mopani would help cushion kwacha’s free-fall against major currency convertibles because the inflow of foreign exchange into Zambia was expected to improve. But in an interview, BAZ executive director Leonard Mwanza said that the anticipated foreign exchange...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.