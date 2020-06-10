THE State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where a Lusaka resident, three police officers and a Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) inspector were charged with aggravated robbery involving sea food worth over K1 million.

Meanwhile, Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda has sentenced Gift Kasaro, a politician of Meanwood Ibex to nine months imprisonment for personating a public officer.

In this matter, Kasaro 30; Nathan Kalaba, a police officer of Kabangwe; Joseph Mwansa, 42, a police officer Chilenje Police Camp; Simon Kalenga, 52, an inspector of Kabwata site and service and Collins Chileshe, 52, a police officer of Sikanze Camp were facing charges of aggravated robbery, personating a public officer and attempts at extortion.

The five were in court for allegedly intercepting a truck at gunpoint that was loaded with sea food and for allegedly stealing 19 boxes of sea food worth more than K1.1 million.

It was alleged that on October 12, last year in the Lusaka, the five whilst armed with 2 AK 47 Rifles, stole 19 Boxes of Dry sea food valued at K1,124, 500, property of Allan Chibinda.

It was alleged that immediately before the time of such stealing, they used or threatened to use actual violence to Amon Mwale in order to retain or prevent or overcome such resistance from it being stolen.

In count two, it was alleged that on the same day, Kasaro whilst acting together with others unknown, falsely represented himself to Amon Mwale as a person employed by Zambia Bureau of Standards, a Public Office.

It was further alleged that on the same date, the five solicited for K30,000 cash from Allan Chibinda.

When the matter came up for continued trial before Justice Chenda, Monday, Kasaro applied through his lawyer Jonas Zimba, to take fresh plea.

He then pleaded guilty to the offence of impersonation.

Passing sentence, Judge Chenda jailed Kasaro to nine months effective his arrest last year in October.

At this point, the State informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had entered a nolle prosequi in favour of all the accused persons in other offences.

Judge Chenda discharged the accused persons in light of the nolle prosequi.

In March this year, renowned Patriotic Front cadre Munir Zulu told the court that he was supposed to benefit USD10,000 from the abalone fish deal after he connected a Chinese friend to the person who was selling the said fish in October last year.

He however, said he was not paid the said amount after the fish was confiscated and reported stolen.

Zulu, the seventh witness told the court how on October 13, last year, he received a phone call from his friend Webby Mukumbuta asking him whether he could find a buyer for their abalone fish which he agreed to and found one.