SOLICITOR General Abraham Mwansa has argued that ECZ only has power to cancel general elections where a Presidential candidate dies, resigns or is disqualified after the close of nominations but before the election date. He adds that where a candidate for parliamentary or local government seat dies, resigns or is disqualified after the close of nominations, the general elections need not to be cancelled as only the election for the affected Constituency or council can be cancelled or postponed. This is a matter in which Lusaka lawyer Michael Mutwena has...



