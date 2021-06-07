KAFUE Celtic coach Robert Tembo has called on his players to remain level headed as they draw closer to clinching a historical promotion to the Super Division following their 3 – 0 win over Mpulungu Habour at the Weekend.

Famed generally as an academy which is only content with producing players and selling them to the big teams in Zambia and abroad, Celtic have punched above their weights in the National Division One this season.

The Crocs are third on the log with 58 points and will make it to the topflight should they remain in the top four before the end of the season which is three matches away from being called a wrap.

Tembo said in an interview yesterday that players should keep their nerve.

“When we started the season, our target was that we are going to the premier league. That was our target it was set. The boys know what is at stake we should not slip up at the end of the three remaining games,” Tembo said.

Tembo said his team is geared to take the club to the topflight.

“The players know their task. They are geared and they have to do what they need to do,” he said.

He said the players are motivated by the likes of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu who are making strides in Europe having come from the Celtic production line.

Daka who is on the verge of making a big switch from RB Salzburg to one of major leagues in Europe attended Celtic’s match on Sunday and offered the players a motivation talk.

“The motivation was very good from Patson Daka, he talked to the boys telling them that they have not yet entered into the Super League. We have still three games to play so we have to keep our excitement until the end of the league after being promoted, that is when we can celebrate…that is what he told the players,” said Tembo.