CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala yesterday scored against Real Madrid in Rangers’ pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Sakala was making his starting competitive debut for the Scottish champions after featuring for the final 30 minutes in a 0-0 stalemate against Enoch Mwepu’s Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. The two Zambians shared a debut game for their new teams although they did not face each other because Sakala only joined the action after Mwepu was withdrawn by coach Graham Potter at the interval. Against Albion, Sakala failed to find...



