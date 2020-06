Local Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on January 21, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says the church cannot be at the helm of the constitution making process because Zambia is not a theocracy. And Lubinda says Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo’s complaint that he is breaching parliamentary privilege by debating Bill 10 on various media platforms is flimsy. Meanwhile, Lubinda says government decided...