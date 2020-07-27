TWO PF councillors; Kelvin Mwape of Kakoswe ward and Morton Sikazwe of Mbereshi ward, both from Mwansabombwe constituency in Luapula Province, have defected to the UPND citing lack of development in the area despite it being a PF stronghold.

Speaking when he received the two councillors at the UPND secretariat, Saturday, party deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka said they had been advising more ruling party councillors and members of parliament who wanted to join the UPND to wait in order to avoid costly by-elections.

“We want just to show you that UPND is a party that is on the verge of forming government in the next few months. For some time now, there has been an impression that the party is in disarray, a number of induced by-elections by PF particularly in our areas that are perceived to be UPND strongholds, for us in the UPND, I want to let Zambians know that for some time now, we have been restraining several of councillors, several of MPs who have been wanting to join the UPND. However, for us, we have been pleading with councillors, MPS that you hold on. We are looking at the issue of how costly by-elections can be. The country is bleeding, there is no money. These councillors are able to tell you. They are coming from Mwansabombwe, there is no form of development that you can talk about. These people are fed up, they can’t hold on any more,” said Mucheleka.