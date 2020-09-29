FORMER State House chief policy analyst, Jack Kalala has prodded President Edgar Lungu to immediately revoke the appointment of Milingo Lungu as Konkola Copper Mines Liquidator following revelations that he abused his authority by paying US$1.6 million to a company in which he has personal interest. A scandal has emerged at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in which the mining giant has paid US$1.6 million (about K32 million) to a company allegedly bought by liquidator Milingo Lungu through his relative Dingiswayo Ndhlovu, for the supply of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO). Meanwhile,...



