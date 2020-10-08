COPPERBELT PF Chairman Nathan Chanda has lifted the suspensions of Christopher Kang’ombe and Binwell Mpundu. Chanda said this was to promote the spirit of unity of purpose on the Copperbelt Province. In a statement, Thursday, Chanda said the resolution was made after the two showed remorse for their actions. “I’m in receipt of the letters of suspension of Mr Christopher Kang’ombe and Mr Binwell Mpundu from the Kitwe District Patriotic Front Party by Kitwe PF District Chairman Mr Evaristo Chilufya. The same letters of suspension are also copied to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.