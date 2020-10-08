HOME Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the police reserve who shot dead a 17-year-old Kamanga resident has been arrested and charged with murder. And Kampyongo says six rioters who ran amok in Kamanga compound have been arrested and will soon appear in court. Delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament on the shooting incidents in Kamanga and Mwinilunga, Wednesday, Kampyongo said the police reserve’s action was unprofessional as he acted with negligence. Two weeks ago, a police reserve shot a 17-year-old boy in Kamanga compound as officers tried to close down...



