CHIFUBU PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi has asked the National Assembly to add his vote to the 105 MPs who voted for Bill 10, claiming that even if he supported the Bill, his vote did not count as the electronic system froze. But Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala could not immediately issue a ruling on the matter, saying she would have to first consult the ICT Department. Speaking when he rose on a point of order in Parliament, Friday, Ng’ambi said even if it was in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.