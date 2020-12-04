THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has so far registered about 4.3 million eligible voters. And the Commission says it will commence registration of voters in correctional facilities from next Wednesday. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Friday morning, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said that the Commission had made progress in the ongoing registration exercise, with a total of 4.3 million registered voters so far. “Let me take this opportunity to mention that the Commission continues to make tremendous progress in registering voters and the...



