COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Rev Emmanuel Chikoya has called for the arrest of the Salama Park couple which defiled a 17-year-old boy of Kamanga Township. In a statement, Wednesday, Rev Chikoya urged police to investigate the matter further to ascertain the motivation behind the shocking ordeal. “The CCZ has received with shock the alleged defilement of a 17-year-old boy of Kamanga Township in Lusaka by his female employer of Salama Park in Lusaka where the boy worked from. It’s further alarming to learn that the husband...
