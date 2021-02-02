POLICE in Ndola have arrested two women who inserted a round bar into the vagina of a 17 year old girl. Copperbelt Province police commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened on Saturday last weekend. He said Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27 and Catherine Mpamba, 28, both of Chipulukusu Compound in Ndola accused the victim of flirting with Jacqueline’s husband. Chushi said the two women enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair. He said while there, the victim was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.