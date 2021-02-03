Former Medical Stores Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MEDICAL Stores Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe has been fired by the board and replaced with Chipopa Kazuma in an acting capacity. Kazuma was serving as director of programmes at the institution before the new appointment. In a farewell message to staff, Mbewe stated that he contract was terminated following a decision by the board. “Dear Team. I write to inform you that today is my last day at MSL following a Board decision to terminate my contract. I feel very privileged and humbled to have worked with you the...