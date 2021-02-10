UPND presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says his detention a week ago was an opportunity to learn more about PF’s injustices. Last week, Bwalya and Hakainde Hichilema’s special aide Mubita Nawa were jointly charged for forgery, uttering a false document and being found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or feloniously obtained, after spending days in detention. In an interview, Bwalya said he would not be intimidated into silence. “We are grateful that we are going through the inconveniences that we are going through. We appreciate the kind...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.