JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says the recently-held UPND general conference was not a genuine gathering, but a “WhatsApp election” because it lacked proper procedural functions for the outcome to be respected. And Lubinda says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should be the last person to talk about tribalism. In an interview, Lubinda said that for any intra-party election to be considered valid, people needed to know and understand the electoral college. “Those elections are extremely WhatsApp elections! You don’t know who the electoral college was; you don’t know how the roll...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.