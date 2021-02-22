Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda receives some face masks from Amref health Africa Country programs manager Vivian Sakanga at his Ministry in Lusaka on February 16, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has expressed concern over the high maternal mortality rates, revealing that the country loses 15 mothers every week. Speaking during a virtual meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator and other UN Agencies Representatives in Lusaka, Thursday, Dr Chanda disclosed that Zambia currently loses 15 expectant mothers per week due to various complications associated with child delivery. He also revealed that neonatal mortality contributed more than 40 per cent to the under-five mortality rate. “While acknowledging the enormous support that the UN family has given to...