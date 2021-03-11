Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says although the number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths are significantly reducing the fight against the pandemic is far from over. The country has recorded 436 new positive Covid-19 cases out of 4,634 tests conducted and three deaths. In a statement, Wednesday, Chanda stated that the country has recorded one of the lowest numbers of deaths since the onset of the second Covid-19 wave. “We have come a long way in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to note a drop...



