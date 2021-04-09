HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has announced that the first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility is scheduled to arrive in the country on Monday April 12, this year. Speaking in Parliament, Friday morning, Dr Chanda said the consignment would consist of an initial 228,000 doses of the Covishield commonly known as Astrazeneca manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. He insisted that citizens should not fall prey to myths or misconceptions, assuring them that the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh the risks associated with the COVID-19...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.