Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano speaks to News Diggers journalists during an in-house training on election coverage in Lusaka on April 5, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano has disclosed that the certified 2021 register of voters stands at 7,023,499. And Nshindano has announced that a total of 19 presidential candidates paid the K95,000 nomination fee. Speaking during a media briefing, Monday, Nshindano noted that only 43.2 percent voters managed to verify their details. He hoped that those that did not verify their details would not have issues and anomalies on the poll day. “Only 43.2 percent (3,035,417) of registered voters were able to verify their details. Of...