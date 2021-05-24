CHISHIMBA Kambwili says his acquittal in a matter where he was charged with contempt of court has nothing to do with him joining the ruling party after resigning as NDC president. And Kambwili has insisted that it is not possible to have elections without public rallies. He was speaking after the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted him on one count of contempt of court on Monday. When asked whether his acquittal was related to his defection to the PF, Kambwili responded in the negative, and added that the judgement was professional...



