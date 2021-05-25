POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo has justified that a suspect may be detained beyond 48 hours before appearing before the courts if the police feel the suspect must not be released on police bond. Last week, Human Rights Commission chairperson Mudford Mwandenga raised concern on the continued “unlawful detention” of suspects by the police as it was against their democratic right to appear before the courts of law within 48 hours after being detained, as required by law. But in an interview, Katongo also compared instances when the courts may also...



