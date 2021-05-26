PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Patriotic Front will not sanction any mass mobilizations for solidarity of any sort at the court grounds, as the party respects the rule of law. In a statement, Tuesday, Mwila said the PF disapproved of any statements or behaviors that seek to undermine the independence and integrity of the Judiciary. “I have noted with concern, distorted messages by some political commentators that the Patriotic Front (PF) is threatening the independence of the judiciary. The Patriotic Front wishes to state that it disapproves of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.