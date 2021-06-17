US based Zambian academician Professor Henry Kyambalesa says PF’s performance in the last 10 years has been disastrous. And Prof Kyambalesa says it will be irresponsible and unpatriotic for Zambians to reward PF with five more years when the party has failed to deliver during its time in power. In an article, Prof Kyambalesa argued that the ruling party’s performance had not only been mediocre but shameful and inexcusable. “The last 10 years can be summed up plainly as having been disastrous for our beloved country and its people. The...



