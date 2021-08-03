Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended all campaign activities for the UPND in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency. Meanwhile, cargo customer relations manager for Emirates SkyCargo airplane, Ithrath Usman, has explained that the cargo that was transported together with the last consignment of ballot papers was meant to maximize space and ensure that the flight was operated in full capacity. In a statement, Monday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the suspension of the UPND campaigns in the constituency was due to the violent incident which occurred in Kanyama...