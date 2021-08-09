PF deputy campaign manager Given Lubinda says the country has endorsed President Edgar Lungu to continue being Head of State for another five years. And Lubinda says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema always predicts winning the presidential election but ends up losing. In an interview, Lubinda boasted that PF’s 2021 campaign plan was the most structured in the ruling party’s history. “The PF has covered the whole country, we have had a very structured campaign, it has never been so structured before. Speaking as a man with a lot of experience...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.